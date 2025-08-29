“THEY DISTRIBUTED THE HOSPITAL…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 29, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 29, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 29, 2025, were: URHYR –> HURRY

SLHUF –> FLUSH

LELACO –> LOCALE

GNIDIO –> INDIGO

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 29, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THEY DISTRIBUTED THE HOSPITAL ATTENDANTS NEW UNIFORMS IN AN – – –

Answer: RRY FSH OALE INDO –> ORDERLY FASHION

That Jumble was a nice one today! A couple of those main words really had me thinking. And the cartoon puzzle? That was a fun one to figure out with the hint. It’s a definite 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 28, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SUPHL –> PLUSH

FICFL –> CLIFF

VOROGY –> GROOVY

LDUONT –> UNTOLD

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE CAPTAIN KEPT INFO ABOUT EACH DESTINATION’S DOCKING DETAILS IN HIS – – –

Answer: PL IF ROO TO –> PORTFOLIO

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.