“WHEN THE BABY GOAT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (August 31, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 31, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 31, 2025, were: BDEIRI –> BIRDIE

LFEUEY –> EYEFUL

MGLEAB –> GAMBLE

KONVIE –> INVOKE

TONDEE –> DENOTE

CERNHD –> DRENCH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 31, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: WHEN THE BABY GOAT PUT A SMALL DENT IN HIS CAR, HE SAID – – –NGO – – –

Answer: IIYEUGAMNKEDODR –> ARE YOU “KID-DING” ME

That Jumble was a great one today! A couple of those main words really had me thinking. And the cartoon puzzle? That was a fun one to figure out with the hint. It’s a definite 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 30, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

CLUHG –> GULCH

ZUGEA –> GAUZE

POLFYP –> FLOPPY

SACWEH –> CASHEW

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: COMPARED TO OTHER BIRDS, WHEN IT COMES TO RESTING, THE FLAMINGO – – –

Answer: GH AU LP ASE –> HAS A LEG UP

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.