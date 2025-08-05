Today’s Jumble Answers (August 5, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 5, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 5, 2025, were: VRCEU –> CURVE

ULDFI –> FLUID

RENUU –> UNSURE

RUFGEI –> FIGURE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 5, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is: The dogs were finally finished with their fight and were back to being…

RVEFUDNSREFIRE –> FRIENDS FUR-EVER

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 4, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

RIWLS –> SWIRL

OGUDH –> DOUGH

NBRENA –> BANNER

OCDRTO –> DOCTOR

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

WHEN THE PLUMBER GOT A CALL EARLY SATURDAY, HIS WEEKEND PLANS WENT – – –

WI DO ANN DR –>. DOWN (THE) DRAIN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.