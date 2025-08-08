Today’s Jumble Answers (August 8, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for August 8, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, August 7, 2025, were: YNPNE –> PENNY

UGSES –> GUESS

SNELET –> NESTLE

TXFAIE –> FIXATE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for August 8, 2025

The bonus puzzle solution for today is: AFTER SEEING HOW DIFFICULT THE JUMBLE WOULD BE TO SOLVE, THEY HAD AN – – – NNY GUE ESL FIAE –> UNEASY FEELING

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (August 7, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

RBYER –> BERRY

SECT R –> CREST

NIALDS –> ISLAND

RYIFLM –> FIRMLY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE BREAD LOAVES BEING BAKED IN THE OVENS AT 4 A.M. WERE – – –

ERR ES SLA IRY –> EARLY RISERS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.