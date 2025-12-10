Home » Puzzles » “THE FIREWOOD THAT WAS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 10, 2025)

“THE FIREWOOD THAT WAS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 10, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE FIREWOOD THAT WAS…" Today’s Jumble Answers (December 10, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 10, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 10, 2025, were:
  • LZEAG –> GLAZE
  • WKETA –> TWEAK
  • TMEODH –> METHOD
  • EREEGD –> DEGREE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 10, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE FIREWOOD THAT WAS TOO WET TO BURN WAS – – –

Answer: GLE TWA OD EGR = WATERLOGGED

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the wet firewood. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 9, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • MAHES –> SHAME
  • NGLUC –> CLUNG
  • KICREB –> BICKER
  • NTGYEL –> GENTLY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: IF YOU END UP PURCHASING A WINNING LOTTERY TICKET, IT WILL BE – – –

Answer: HA CU BC ENY =”BUY” CHANCE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – December 10,...

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1421 (December 10, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 10, 2025

Sloe – Crossword Clue Answers

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 10, 2025)

“Brief snooze” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 10,...

‘Stop!’ to a sailor – Crossword Clue Answers

“Canine denied stick?” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December...

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 10, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1439 Answer – December 10, 2025