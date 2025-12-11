Home » Puzzles » “THE CATERPILLAR WENT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 11, 2025)

"THE CATERPILLAR WENT…" Today's Jumble Answers (December 11, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 11, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 11, 2025, were:
  • SIJTO –> JOIST
  • SLOAS –> LASSO
  • CETSHK –> SKETCH
  • AMFSOU –> FAMOUS

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 11, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE CATERPILLAR WENT THROUGH METAMORPHOSIS, AND EVERYTHING HAD GONE – – –

Answer: OIT LSS SKH AMO = SMOOTH AS SILK

What a fantastic Jumble puzzle for December 11, 2025! The words were a great mix, some felt obvious once solved, while others with those tricky letter combinations were a real brain-teaser. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, with a great pun that led to a very satisfying phrase. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 10, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • LZEAG –> GLAZE
  • WKETA –> TWEAK
  • TMEODH –> METHOD
  • EREEGD –> DEGREE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE FIREWOOD THAT WAS TOO WET TO BURN WAS – – –

Answer: GLE TWA OD EGR =WATERLOGGED

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

