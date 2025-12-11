“THE CATERPILLAR WENT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 11, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 11, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 11, 2025, were: SIJTO –> JOIST

SLOAS –> LASSO

CETSHK –> SKETCH

AMFSOU –> FAMOUS

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 11, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE CATERPILLAR WENT THROUGH METAMORPHOSIS, AND EVERYTHING HAD GONE – – –

Answer: OIT LSS SKH AMO =