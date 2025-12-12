Home » Puzzles » “WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 12, 2025)

“WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 12, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED…" Today’s Jumble Answers (December 12, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 12, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 12, 2025, were:
  • SYAHT –> HASTY
  • GNEVI –> GIVEN
  • RAOSIL –> SAILOR
  • HDUROS –> SHROUD

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 12, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED THAT THE EARTH WENT AROUND THE SUN, IT WAS – – –

Answer: ATY VEN ILOR ROU = REVOLUTIONARY

The puzzle offered a lively mix of wordplay that moved smoothly from quick solves to more thoughtful moments, and the accompanying cartoon clue added a playful spark that made the final idea feel especially rewarding without giving anything away; overall, the set felt balanced and satisfying with a nice touch of wit. I would give it a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 11, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SIJTO –> JOIST
  • SLOAS –> LASSO
  • CETSHK –> SKETCH
  • AMFSOU –> FAMOUS

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE CATERPILLAR WENT THROUGH METAMORPHOSIS, AND EVERYTHING HAD GONE – – –

AnswerOIT LSS SKH AMO = SMOOTH AS SILK

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints, Answer – December 13, 2025

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1423 (December 12, 2025)

Insect Eating Plant – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 12, 2025

“Brilliant shade of blue” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers:...

“Cut up fudge? Yes…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

Today’s Hurdle #1441 Answer – December 12, 2025

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 12, 2025)

Painter of People – Crossword Clue Answers

Beauty And The Beast – Crossword Clue Answers