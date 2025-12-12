“WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 12, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 12, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 12, 2025, were: SYAHT –> HASTY

GNEVI –> GIVEN

RAOSIL –> SAILOR

HDUROS –> SHROUD

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 12, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED THAT THE EARTH WENT AROUND THE SUN, IT WAS – – –

Answer: ATY VEN ILOR ROU =