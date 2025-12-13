Home » Puzzles » “THE SUBDIVISION THEY HAD…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 13, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 13, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 13, 2025, were:
  • WFTIS –> SWIFT
  • RDOPO –> DROOP
  • LAHEHT –> HEALTH
  • CAIFOS –> FIASCO

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 13, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE SUBDIVISION THEY HAD CHOSEN FOR THEIR DREAM HOME HAD – – –

Answer: FT ROO ELT FSO = LOTS TO OFFER

This Jumble had a smooth rhythm with a couple of snappy solves and a few that asked for a calmer look, and the cartoon setup paid off nicely with a conclusion that matched the upbeat mood of the theme while still feeling earned; the overall flow made it engaging without leaning too hard on difficulty. I would call this an enjoyable and well-balanced puzzle and give it 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 12, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SYAHT –> HASTY
  • GNEVI –> GIVEN
  • RAOSIL –> SAILOR
  • HDUROS –> SHROUD

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED THAT THE EARTH WENT AROUND THE SUN, IT WAS – – –

Answer ATY VEN ILOR ROU = REVOLUTIONARY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

