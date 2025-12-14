Home » Puzzles » “WITH RODS, A NET AND…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 14, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 14, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 14, 2025, were:
  • BLHOCT –> BLOTCH
  • GDEAAN –> AGENDA
  • NCRUOC –> CONCUR
  • LORSLC –> SCROLL
  • TFAOHM –> FATHOM
  • GCCNAO –> COGNAC

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 14, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WITH RODS, A NET AND EVEN A BUCKET, THEIR FISHING STRATEGY WAS – – –

Answer: TH AA CNC SC ATH CAC = CATCH AS CATCH CAN

This was a richer than usual Jumble with a satisfying spread of clue styles that kept the solve engaging from start to finish, and the longer lineup made the payoff feel well earned once the cartoon idea clicked into place; the theme was clear without being handed to you, which always makes the finish more enjoyable. I would rate this one a confident 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 13, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • WFTIS –> SWIFT
  • RDOPO –> DROOP
  • LAHEHT –> HEALTH
  • CAIFOS –> FIASCO

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE SUBDIVISION THEY HAD CHOSEN FOR THEIR DREAM HOME HAD – – –

Answer: FT ROO ELT FSO = LOTS TO OFFER

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

