Home » Puzzles » “SHE WAS UNCERTAIN ABOUT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 15, 2025)

“SHE WAS UNCERTAIN ABOUT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 15, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"SHE WAS UNCERTAIN ABOUT…" Today’s Jumble Answers (December 15, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 15, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 15, 2025, were:
  • TNUYT –> NUTTY
  • DEUGJ –> JUDGE
  • VIDEID –> DIVIDE
  • STAWYE –> SWEATY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 15, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

SHE WAS UNCERTAIN ABOUT THE CHICKEN APPETIZER RECIPES AND DECIDED TO – – –

Answer: NT JUG II SWT = JUST WING IT

This puzzle leaned into lighthearted wordplay with a fun food-themed setup that made the cartoon easy to smile at, and the progression from simple to slightly trickier scrambles kept the solve feeling brisk without being careless; the closing idea fit the situation neatly and delivered a playful finish that felt natural rather than forced. I would give this one a cheerful 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 14, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • BLHOCT –> BLOTCH
  • GDEAAN –> AGENDA
  • NCRUOC –> CONCUR
  • LORSLC –> SCROLL
  • TFAOHM –> FATHOM
  • GCCNAO –> COGNAC

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WITH RODS, A NET AND EVEN A BUCKET, THEIR FISHING STRATEGY WAS – – –

Answer: TH AA CNC SC ATH CAC = CATCH AS CATCH CAN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 15, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1426 (December 15, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 15, 2025

“Cold winter blanket” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December...

“Honey bear fails at beekeeping…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and...

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 15, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1444 Answer – December 15, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #918 Hints, Answers – December 15, 2025

“Palette Episodes” Today’s NYT Strands #652 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1640 Hints, Answers – December 15, 2025