“THE PROBLEM WITH HIS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 16, 2025)

Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 16, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 16, 2025, were:
  • RAATP –> APART
  • CRPHE –> PERCH
  • HYIGLH –> HIGHLY
  • YACNOR –> CRAYON

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 16, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE PROBLEM WITH HIS EARS WAS JUST WAX BUILDUP, WHICH HE WAS – – –

Answer: PAT PE HHY RAO = HAPPY TO HEAR

This Jumble struck a pleasant balance between straightforward rearrangements and ones that asked for a second glance, and the cartoon clue guided the solve in a gentle way that made the final realization feel reassuring rather than surprising; everything fit together cleanly, and the theme came across clearly without spelling itself out. I would say this was a comfortable and enjoyable solve and rate it 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TNUYT –> NUTTY
  • DEUGJ –> JUDGE
  • VIDEID –> DIVIDE
  • STAWYE –> SWEATY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: SHE WAS UNCERTAIN ABOUT THE CHICKEN APPETIZER RECIPES AND DECIDED TO – – –

Answer: NT JUG II SWT = JUST WING IT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

