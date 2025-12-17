Home » Puzzles » “WHEN SHE SAW THAT THE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 17, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 17, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 17, 2025, were:
  • HEITC –> ETHIC
  • BTAAE –> ABATE
  • CNORBO –> BRONCO
  • ATRHWM –> WARMTH

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 17, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN SHE SAW THAT THE FITNESS WATCH COULD TRACK HER PULSE, SHE BOUGHT IT – – –

Answer: ETI AAE BRN ATH = IN A HEARTBEAT

This Jumble flowed nicely with a calm progression from gentle warmups to a more thoughtful finish, and the cartoon scenario felt timely and relatable which helped the final idea click without any strain; the overall experience was smooth and satisfying with just enough cleverness to keep it engaging throughout. I would comfortably rate this one 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 16, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • RAATP –> APART
  • CRPHE –> PERCH
  • HYIGLH –> HIGHLY
  • YACNOR –> CRAYON

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE PROBLEM WITH HIS EARS WAS JUST WAX BUILDUP, WHICH HE WAS – – –

Answer: PAT PE HHY RAO = HAPPY TO HEAR

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

