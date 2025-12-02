“DURING THE MIDDLE AGES…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 2, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 2, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, December 2, 2025, were:
- TUYOH –> YOUTH
- SYSAE –> ESSAY
- UGRIAT –> GUITAR
- LNHICC –> CLINCH
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 2, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
DURING THE MIDDLE AGES, THIS TAILOR SPECIALIZED IN ARMOR FOR KNIGHTS. IT WAS HIS – – –
Answer: OUT SS GTR IN = STRONG SUIT
The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the medieval tailor specializing in knight armor. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 1, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- LORTL –> TROLL
- ONCTU –> COUNT
- RIOFNM –> INFORM
- CYROAN –> CRAYON
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: