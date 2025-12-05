“THEY THOUGHT THE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 5, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 5, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 5, 2025, were: ODUTO –> OUTDO

ORUCT –> COURT

ELNFNE –> FENNEL

LAOZTE –> ZEALOT



Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 5, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THEY THOUGHT THE TELEMARKETER’S APPROACH TO SELLING WAS – – –

Answer: UDO CR FNL EAL = UNCALLED-FOR

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the telemarketer’s selling approach. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 4, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ELALD –> LADLE

MORAA –> AROMA

YOERPS –> OSPREY

LUPTCS –> SCULPT



The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: