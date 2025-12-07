"HE HOPED HE’D GET INTO..." Today’s Jumble Answers (December 7, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 7, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 7, 2025, were: RNOEYR –> ORNERY

GOLNAO –> LAGOON

LPTAEL –> PALLET

SREEYG –> GEYSER

BTDUIO –> OUTBID

RYEDNO –> YONDER



Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 7, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

HE HOPED HE’D GET INTO HEAVEN BUT INSTEAD FOUND HIMSELF IN THE – – –

Answer: