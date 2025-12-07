Home » Puzzles » “HE HOPED HE’D GET INTO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 7, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 7, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 7, 2025, were:
  • RNOEYR –> ORNERY
  • GOLNAO –> LAGOON
  • LPTAEL –> PALLET
  • SREEYG –> GEYSER
  • BTDUIO –> OUTBID
  • RYEDNO –> YONDER

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 7, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

HE HOPED HE’D GET INTO HEAVEN BUT INSTEAD FOUND HIMSELF IN THE – – –

Answer:  OR OON AET GSE TBD YN = NOT SO GREAT BEYOND

The individual word puzzles presented a challenging set today, especially with the four six-letter jumbles. Anagrams like RNOEYR, GOLNAO, and BTDUIO required focused effort and multiple attempts to rearrange, making the main puzzle a demanding mental exercise. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally brilliant, featuring a highly appropriate and clever pun about the character’s unexpected afterlife destination. The final phrase delivered a very witty and satisfying conclusion. The combination of tough words and a great bonus riddle made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 6, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • YSEZT –> ZESTY
  • AMHNU –> HUMAN
  • DESPEY –> SPEEDY
  • LNJEIG –> JINGLE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: IT WAS TOO SOON TO —

Answer:  EST UMA SPD JNG = PASS JUDGMENT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

