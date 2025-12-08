Home » Puzzles » “THE FOOTBALL COACH WAS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 8, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE FOOTBALL COACH WAS…" Today’s Jumble Answers (December 8, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 8, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 8, 2025, were:
  • UHCNH –> HUNCH
  • LOFDO –> FLOOD
  • CWITSH –> SWITCH
  • OCDRTO –> DOCTOR

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 8, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE FOOTBALL COACH WAS UNEASY ON PLANES, SO HE WAS EAGER FOR THE – – –

Answer:  UNH OO WC DT = TOUCHDOWN

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun that combined the football coach’s profession with his anxiety about flying. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (December 7, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • RNOEYR –> ORNERY
  • GOLNAO –> LAGOON
  • LPTAEL –> PALLET
  • SREEYG –> GEYSER
  • BTDUIO –> OUTBID
  • RYEDNO –> YONDER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: HE HOPED HE’D GET INTO HEAVEN BUT INSTEAD FOUND HIMSELF IN THE

Answer:  OR OON AET GSE TBD YN = NOT-SO-GREAT BEYOND

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

