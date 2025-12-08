“THE FOOTBALL COACH WAS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 8, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for December 8, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, December 8, 2025, were: UHCNH –> HUNCH

LOFDO –> FLOOD

CWITSH –> SWITCH

OCDRTO –> DOCTOR



Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for December 8, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE FOOTBALL COACH WAS UNEASY ON PLANES, SO HE WAS EAGER FOR THE – – –

Answer: