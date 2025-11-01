“THE RETIRED QUARTERBACK…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 1, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 1, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, November 1, 2025, were:
- WRLTA –> TRAWL
- ROSVA –> SAVOR
- ONLDEO –> NOODLE
- RISPLA –> SPIRAL
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 1, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
THE RETIRED QUARTERBACK HAD KEPT THAT GAME BALL FOR 40 YEARS UNTIL DECIDING TO – – –
Answer: TW SA NOD SPI = PASS IT DOWN
The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams presented only slight resistance. The main set was a straightforward, fast warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and fitting pun tied to the retired quarterback’s situation. The final phrase delivered a satisfying payoff that made the overall solve enjoyable. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 31, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- RFMOU –> FORUM
- CUJIE –> JUICE
- LTIVEY –> LEVITY
- RFSIAA –> SAFARI
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: WHEN STEPHEN KING’S STORY BECAME A FILM STARRING SISSY SPACEK, IT WAS A – –
Answer: ORM ICE EV SARI = “SCARRIE” MOVIE
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.