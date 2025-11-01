“THE RETIRED QUARTERBACK…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 1, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 1, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 1, 2025, were: WRLTA –> TRAWL

ROSVA –> SAVOR

ONLDEO –> NOODLE

RISPLA –> SPIRAL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 1, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE RETIRED QUARTERBACK HAD KEPT THAT GAME BALL FOR 40 YEARS UNTIL DECIDING TO – – –

Answer: TW SA NOD SPI = PASS IT DOWN

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams presented only slight resistance. The main set was a straightforward, fast warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and fitting pun tied to the retired quarterback’s situation. The final phrase delivered a satisfying payoff that made the overall solve enjoyable. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 31, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

RFMOU –> FORUM

CUJIE –> JUICE

LTIVEY –> LEVITY

RFSIAA –> SAFARI

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN STEPHEN KING’S STORY BECAME A FILM STARRING SISSY SPACEK, IT WAS A – –

Answer: ORM ICE EV SARI = “SCARRIE” MOVIE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.