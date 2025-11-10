“DECIDING WHAT TO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 10, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 10, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 10, 2025, were: KLCFO –> FLOCK

CEREH –> CHEER

FWLFEA –> WAFFLE

LPCIYO –> POLICY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 10, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

DECIDING WHAT TO SERVE AT HER BIRTHDAY PARTY WAS A – – –

Answer: OCK EE AFE PIC = PIECE OF CAKE

The individual word jumbles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were instant solves, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a classic and perfectly fitting pun about deciding what to serve at a party. The final phrase delivered a satisfying, idiomatic payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 9, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

IHTNIW –> WITHIN

ROVXET –> VORTEX

NNACNO –> CANNON

RUFLGA –> FRUGAL

ELDIYE –> EYELID

PRAAEP –> APPEAR

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: