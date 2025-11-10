Home » Puzzles » “DECIDING WHAT TO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 10, 2025)

“DECIDING WHAT TO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 10, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE GRIZZLY PACKED…" Today’s Jumble Answers (November 11, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 10, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 10, 2025, were:
  • KLCFO –> FLOCK
  • CEREH –> CHEER
  • FWLFEA –> WAFFLE
  • LPCIYO –> POLICY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 10, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

DECIDING WHAT TO SERVE AT HER BIRTHDAY PARTY WAS A – – –

Answer: OCK EE AFE PIC = PIECE OF CAKE

The individual word jumbles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were instant solves, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a classic and perfectly fitting pun about deciding what to serve at a party. The final phrase delivered a satisfying, idiomatic payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 9, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • IHTNIW –> WITHIN
  • ROVXET –> VORTEX
  • NNACNO –> CANNON
  • RUFLGA –> FRUGAL
  • ELDIYE –> EYELID
  • PRAAEP –> APPEAR

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE DOE AND BUCK SHOWED LOVE FOR THEIR NEWBORN BY – – –

Answer:  WH VR NON FG EEI AR = FAWNING OVER HER

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Obvious – Crossword Clue Answers

Mountain Nymphs of Greek Myth – Crossword Clue Answers

Misfortune – Crossword Clue Answers

The New Yorker Crossword Clues and Answer: November 11, 2025

Marine Mammal – Crossword Clue Answers

Hardens – Crossword Clue Answers

Hawaiian Dance – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Wordle #1607 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #885 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 12, 2025