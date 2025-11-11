“THE GRIZZLY PACKED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 11, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 11, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 11, 2025, were: MYUYM –> YUMMY

MBLAU –> ALBUM

ZEBEYR –> BREEZY

TNEIVI –> INVITE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 11, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE GRIZZLY PACKED LIGHTLY FOR HIS TRIP BECAUSE HE WANTED TO TAKE THE – – –

Answer: UMM AM BRE INI = “BEAR” MINIMUM

The individual word jumbles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the grizzly bear’s packing habits. The final phrase delivered a great payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 10, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

KLCFO –> FLOCK

CEREH –> CHEER

FWLFEA –> WAFFLE

LPCIYO –> POLICY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: