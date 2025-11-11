Home » Puzzles » “THE GRIZZLY PACKED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 11, 2025)

“THE GRIZZLY PACKED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 11, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"THE GRIZZLY PACKED…" Today’s Jumble Answers (November 11, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 11, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 11, 2025, were:
  • MYUYM –> YUMMY
  • MBLAU –> ALBUM
  • ZEBEYR –> BREEZY
  • TNEIVI –> INVITE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 11, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE GRIZZLY PACKED LIGHTLY FOR HIS TRIP BECAUSE HE WANTED TO TAKE THE – – –

Answer: UMM AM BRE INI = “BEAR” MINIMUM

The individual word jumbles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the grizzly bear’s packing habits. The final phrase delivered a great payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 10, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • KLCFO –> FLOCK
  • CEREH –> CHEER
  • FWLFEA –> WAFFLE
  • LPCIYO –> POLICY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHAT TO SERVE AT HER BIRTHDAY PARTY WAS A – – –

Answer:  OCK EE AFE PIC = PIECE OF CAKE

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Marine Mammal – Crossword Clue Answers

Hardens – Crossword Clue Answers

Hawaiian Dance – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Wordle #1607 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #885 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 12, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1151 Hints, Answer – November 12, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1388 Hints And Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1293, November 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #86 Answers and Hints – November 12,...