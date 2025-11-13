“THE GROCERY STORE CUSTOMERS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 13, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 13, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 13, 2025, were: ROGUD –> GOURD

FOPOR –> PROOF

CALBOT –> COBALT

GENISN –> ENSIGN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 13, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE GROCERY STORE CUSTOMERS WAITING TO PAY FOR ITEMS FORMED A – – –

Answer: OUD PRF COLT ENSI = LINE OF PRODUCTS

The individual word puzzles presented a moderate, balanced challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved quickly, but the two six-letter anagrams, CALBOT and GENISN, required a bit more focused effort to rearrange. The main puzzle was solid. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the grocery store customers. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that significantly elevated the overall solving experience. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 12, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NUWDO –> WOUND

ZALEB –> BLAZE

SUJATD –> ADJUST

PZRIEP –> ZIPPER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: