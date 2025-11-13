Home » Puzzles » “THE GROCERY STORE CUSTOMERS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 13, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 13, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 13, 2025, were:
  • ROGUD –> GOURD
  • FOPOR –> PROOF
  • CALBOT –> COBALT
  • GENISN –> ENSIGN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 13, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE GROCERY STORE CUSTOMERS WAITING TO PAY FOR ITEMS FORMED A – – –

Answer: OUD PRF COLT ENSI = LINE OF PRODUCTS

The individual word puzzles presented a moderate, balanced challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved quickly, but the two six-letter anagrams, CALBOT and GENISN, required a bit more focused effort to rearrange. The main puzzle was solid. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the grocery store customers. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that significantly elevated the overall solving experience. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 12, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NUWDO –> WOUND
  • ZALEB –> BLAZE
  • SUJATD –> ADJUST
  • PZRIEP –> ZIPPER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE QUEEN BEE’S SPEECH TO THE COLONY INCLUDED – – –

Answer:  WOD BZ US ZR = BUZZWORDS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

