Home » Puzzles » “TO GET A SPOT ON HER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 14, 2025)

“TO GET A SPOT ON HER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 14, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"TO GET A SPOT ON HER…" Today’s Jumble Answers (November 14, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 14, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 14, 2025, were:
  • SEGSU –> GUESS
  • PRTUE –> ERUPT
  • CRUNIH –> URCHIN
  • DRPYAO –> PARODY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 14, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

TO GET A SPOT ON HER OWNER’S LAP, THE CAT USED – – –

Answer: USS RU RIN PAO = “PURR-SUASION”

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the cat using its persuasive methods. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 13, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • ROGUD –> GOURD
  • FOPOR –> PROOF
  • CALBOT –> COBALT
  • GENISN –> ENSIGN

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE GROCERY STORE CUSTOMERS WAITING TO PAY FOR ITEMS FORMED A – – –

Answer:  OUD PRF COLT ENSI = LINE OF PRODUCTS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Hidden – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

“Train that runs between” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers:...

“We can see right through…” Today’s NYT Strands #622 Hints...

Today’s NYT Connections #888 Hints, Answers – November 15, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1154 Hints, Answer – November 15, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1391 Hints And Answers – November 15, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1296, November 15, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #89 Answers and Hints – November 15,...

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 15, 2025