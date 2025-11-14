“TO GET A SPOT ON HER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 14, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 14, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 14, 2025, were: SEGSU –> GUESS

PRTUE –> ERUPT

CRUNIH –> URCHIN

DRPYAO –> PARODY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 14, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

TO GET A SPOT ON HER OWNER’S LAP, THE CAT USED – – –

Answer: USS RU RIN PAO = “PURR-SUASION”

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the cat using its persuasive methods. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 13, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ROGUD –> GOURD

FOPOR –> PROOF

CALBOT –> COBALT

GENISN –> ENSIGN

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: