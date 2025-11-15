“HE THREW FOUR INTERCEPTIONS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 15, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 15, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 15, 2025, were: TUCAE –> ACUTE

NLKAP –> PLANK

SIANHB –> BANISH

PIRCTS –> SCRIPT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 15, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

HE THREW FOUR INTERCEPTIONS BUT DIDNT – – –

Answer: UE PAK BSH SCT = PASS THE BUCK

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun related to football and accountability. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 14, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SEGSU –> GUESS

PRTUE –> ERUPT

CRUNIH –> URCHIN

DRPYAO –> PARODY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: