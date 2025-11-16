Home » Puzzles » “THE RABBITS REALLY ENJOYED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 16, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 16, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 16, 2025, were:
  • ORUPTO –> UPROOT
  • FYACRT –> CRAFTY
  • PHPAEN –> HAPPEN
  • RHEDAR –> HARDER
  • MGAELB –> GAMBLE
  • TNYITE –> ENTITY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 16, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE RABBITS REALLY ENJOYED LIVING IN A – – –

Answer: PR RA EN ADE GAM NTT = GARDEN APARTMENT

The individual word puzzles presented a high level of difficulty today, particularly with the four six-letter words. Anagrams like ORUPTO, FYACRT, and the subsequent longer words all required focused effort and multiple attempts at rearrangement to crack. The set was a tough mental exercise. Lacking a bonus puzzle, the experience was solely defined by the demanding challenge of the main words. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TUCAE –> ACUTE
  • NLKAP –> PLANK
  • SIANHB –> BANISH
  • PIRCTS –> SCRIPT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: HE THREW FOUR INTERCEPTIONS BUT DIDNT – – –

Answer:  UE PAK BSH SCT = PASS THE BUCK

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

