“THE RABBITS REALLY ENJOYED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 16, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 16, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 16, 2025, were: ORUPTO –> UPROOT

FYACRT –> CRAFTY

PHPAEN –> HAPPEN

RHEDAR –> HARDER

MGAELB –> GAMBLE

TNYITE –> ENTITY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 16, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE RABBITS REALLY ENJOYED LIVING IN A – – –

Answer: PR RA EN ADE GAM NTT = GARDEN APARTMENT

The individual word puzzles presented a high level of difficulty today, particularly with the four six-letter words. Anagrams like ORUPTO, FYACRT, and the subsequent longer words all required focused effort and multiple attempts at rearrangement to crack. The set was a tough mental exercise. Lacking a bonus puzzle, the experience was solely defined by the demanding challenge of the main words. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

TUCAE –> ACUTE

NLKAP –> PLANK

SIANHB –> BANISH

PIRCTS –> SCRIPT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: