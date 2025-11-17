Home » Puzzles » “WHEN THE CAVEMAN, ALLEY OOP…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 17, 2025)

“WHEN THE CAVEMAN, ALLEY OOP…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 17, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"WHEN THE CAVEMAN, ALLEY OOP…" Today’s Jumble Answers (November 17, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 17, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 17, 2025, were:
  • FSUHL –> FLUSH
  • CNIEM –> MINCE
  • BWLOEB –> WOBBLE
  • ADNIDC –> CANDID

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 17, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THE CAVEMAN, ALLEY OOP, GETS HUNGRY, HE MAKES HIMSELF A – – –

Answer: USH INC WBL CAD = CLUB SANDWICH

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly satisfying pun referencing the classic caveman comic. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 16, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • ORUPTO –> UPROOT
  • FYACRT –> CRAFTY
  • PHPAEN –> HAPPEN
  • RHEDAR –> HARDER
  • MGAELB –> GAMBLE
  • TNYITE –> ENTITY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE RABBITS REALLY ENJOYED LIVING IN A – – –

Answer:  PR RA EN ADE GAM NTT = GARDEN APARTMENT

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1398 (November 17, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – November 17, 2025

“Taylor Swift’s ___ Tour” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers:...

“Girl swapped clothes with… ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

Today’s Hurdle #1416 Answer – November 17, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #91 Answers and Hints – November 17,...

Today’s Octordle #1393 Hints And Answers – November 17, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1393 Hints And Answers – November 17, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1612 Hints, Answers – November 17, 2025