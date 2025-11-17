“WHEN THE CAVEMAN, ALLEY OOP…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 17, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 17, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 17, 2025, were: FSUHL –> FLUSH

CNIEM –> MINCE

BWLOEB –> WOBBLE

ADNIDC –> CANDID

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 17, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THE CAVEMAN, ALLEY OOP, GETS HUNGRY, HE MAKES HIMSELF A – – –

Answer: USH INC WBL CAD = CLUB SANDWICH

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly satisfying pun referencing the classic caveman comic. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 16, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ORUPTO –> UPROOT

FYACRT –> CRAFTY

PHPAEN –> HAPPEN

RHEDAR –> HARDER

MGAELB –> GAMBLE

TNYITE –> ENTITY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: