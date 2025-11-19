Home » Puzzles » “UNABLE TO PERFORM THE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 19, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"UNABLE TO PERFORM THE…" Today’s Jumble Answers (November 19, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 19, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 19, 2025, were:
  • TPYUT –> PUTTY
  • RAHWF –> WHARF
  • NRAECP –> PRANCE
  • GAAEDM –> DAMAGE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 19, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

UNABLE TO PERFORM THE PERFECT DRUM SOLO, THE TODDLER – – –

Answer: UTT WHR PRN AMAE = THREW A PANTRUM

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the frustrated toddler drummer. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 18, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • YHREM –> RHYME
  • PSUYO –> SOUPY
  • LGANOL –> GALLON
  • RMKABE –> EMBARK

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN HE LOST HIS DENTURES, HE COULD ONLY SNACK ON – – –

Answer:  YME SU GA MBR = GUMMY BEARS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

