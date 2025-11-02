Home » Puzzles » “TO GET THEIR CELLO-PLAYING…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 2, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 2, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 2, 2025, are:
  • SOELNS –> LESSON
  • ACLENC –> CANCEL
  • DYLGLA –> GLADLY
  • EPXMTE –> EXEMPT
  • KEOSNP –> SPOKEN
  • RUJYIN –> INJURY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 2, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

TO GET THEIR CELLO-PLAYING DAUGHTER INTO JUILLIARD, THE RICH ALUMS – – –

Answer: LSS NEL GD EMT SPO IUR = PULLED SOME STRINGS

The individual word puzzles presented a high level of difficulty today, with four six-letter words that demanded serious concentration to solve. Anagrams like ACLENC, DYLGLA, and the rest required focused letter rearrangement, making the main puzzle a tough challenge. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally brilliant, featuring a highly appropriate pun about the cello-playing daughter and the wealthy alums. The final phrase delivered a very witty and satisfying conclusion. The combination of challenging words and a great bonus riddle made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 1, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • WRLTA –> TRAWL
  • ROSVA –> SAVOR
  • ONLDEO –> NOODLE
  • RISPLA –> SPIRAL

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE RETIRED QUARTERBACK HAD KEPT THAT GAME BALL FOR 40 YEARS UNTIL DECIDING TO – – –

Answer:  TW SA NOD SPI = PASS IT DOWN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

