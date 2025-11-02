“TO GET THEIR CELLO-PLAYING…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 2, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 2, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 2, 2025, are: SOELNS –> LESSON

ACLENC –> CANCEL

DYLGLA –> GLADLY

EPXMTE –> EXEMPT

KEOSNP –> SPOKEN

RUJYIN –> INJURY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 2, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

TO GET THEIR CELLO-PLAYING DAUGHTER INTO JUILLIARD, THE RICH ALUMS – – –

Answer: LSS NEL GD EMT SPO IUR = PULLED SOME STRINGS

The individual word puzzles presented a high level of difficulty today, with four six-letter words that demanded serious concentration to solve. Anagrams like ACLENC, DYLGLA, and the rest required focused letter rearrangement, making the main puzzle a tough challenge. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally brilliant, featuring a highly appropriate pun about the cello-playing daughter and the wealthy alums. The final phrase delivered a very witty and satisfying conclusion. The combination of challenging words and a great bonus riddle made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 1, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

WRLTA –> TRAWL

ROSVA –> SAVOR

ONLDEO –> NOODLE

RISPLA –> SPIRAL

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE RETIRED QUARTERBACK HAD KEPT THAT GAME BALL FOR 40 YEARS UNTIL DECIDING TO – – –

Answer: TW SA NOD SPI = PASS IT DOWN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.