Home » Puzzles » “BECAUSE ANGUS IS A BABY…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 20, 2025)

“BECAUSE ANGUS IS A BABY…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 20, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

"BECAUSE ANGUS IS A BABY…" Today’s Jumble Answers (November 20, 2025)

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 20, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 20, 2025, were:
  • FNYIT –> NIFTY
  • CIPER –> PRICE
  • RTMAKE –> MARKET
  • NISAOC –> CASINO

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 20, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

BECAUSE ANGUS IS A BABY, HIS FAVORITE SUPERHERO IS – – –

Answer: NIFT RIC MAT ASN = MR. “INFANTASTIC”

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the baby’s favorite superhero. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 19, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TPYUT –> PUTTY
  • RAHWF –> WHARF
  • NRAECP –> PRANCE
  • GAAEDM –> DAMAGE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: UNABLE TO PERFORM THE PERFECT DRUM SOLO, THE TODDLER – – –

Answer:  UTT WHR PRN AMAE = THREW A “PANTRUM”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

The Telegraph Plusword 1,278 Answers Today: November 20, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,330) Today Answers – November 20,...

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For November 20, 2025

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (November 20, 2025)

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 20,...

“Face the Wrong Way” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November...

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 20,...