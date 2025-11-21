“ON THE NEW CLERK’S FIRST…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 21, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 21, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 21, 2025, were: NOIAP –> PIANO

EISRK –> SKIER

NARENB –> BANNER

GNEAET –> NEGATE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 21, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

ON THE NEW CLERK’S FIRST DAY AT THE LINGERIE SHOP, THE MANAGER HAD HER USE A – – –

Answer: IAN IR BNR GAT = TRAINING BRA

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the new lingerie shop clerk. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

FNYIT –> NIFTY

CIPER –> PRICE

RTMAKE –> MARKET

NISAOC –> CASINO

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: