by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 22, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 22, 2025, were:
  • VIHEC –> CHIVE
  • OPEKR –> POKER
  • ROAWTD –> TOWARD
  • GNREVO –> GOVERN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 22, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

HAGAR PLAYED A JOKE AT THE RUSSIAN RESTAURANT WHEN HE ORDERED – – –

Answer: HIE ER ARD GRN = A RED HERRING

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams, ROAWTD and GNREVO, offered only slight resistance. The set was straightforward and provided a fast, easy warm-up. Lacking a bonus puzzle, the overall challenge was low. I’d rate it a 3.4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 21, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • NOIAP –> PIANO
  • EISRK –> SKIER
  • NARENB –> BANNER
  • GNEAET –> NEGATE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: ON THE NEW CLERK’S FIRST DAY AT THE LINGERIE SHOP, THE MANAGER HAD HER USE A – – –

Answer:  IAN IR BNR GAT = TRAINING BRA

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

