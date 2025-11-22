“HAGAR PLAYED A JOKE AT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 22, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 22, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, November 22, 2025, were:
- VIHEC –> CHIVE
- OPEKR –> POKER
- ROAWTD –> TOWARD
- GNREVO –> GOVERN
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 22, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
HAGAR PLAYED A JOKE AT THE RUSSIAN RESTAURANT WHEN HE ORDERED – – –
Answer: HIE ER ARD GRN = A RED HERRING
The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams, ROAWTD and GNREVO, offered only slight resistance. The set was straightforward and provided a fast, easy warm-up. Lacking a bonus puzzle, the overall challenge was low. I’d rate it a 3.4 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 21, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- NOIAP –> PIANO
- EISRK –> SKIER
- NARENB –> BANNER
- GNEAET –> NEGATE
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
