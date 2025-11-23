“KEEPING GRIZZLIES FROM…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 23, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Table of Contents
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 23, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, November 23, 2025, were:
- ZNEFYR –> FRENZY
- LORVTE –> REVOLT
- DCICIA –> ACIDIC
- SEOJLT –> JOSTLE
- RBWOOR –> BORROW
- TXFAIE –> FIXATE
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 23, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
KEEPING GRIZZLIES FROM WANDERING ONTO THE NATIONAL PARK AIRSTRIP REQUIRED – – –
Answer: FRN EOT ACC OTL BRR FIA = “BEAR” TRAFFIC CONTROL
The individual word puzzles presented a challenging set today, especially with the four six-letter words. Anagrams like LORVTE, DCICIA, and TXFAIE required focused effort and multiple attempts to rearrange, making the main puzzle a demanding mental exercise. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally brilliant, featuring a highly appropriate and clever pun about the grizzlies on the airstrip. The final phrase delivered a very witty and satisfying conclusion. The combination of tough words and a great bonus riddle made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 22, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- VIHEC –> CHIVE
- OPEKR –> POKER
- ROAWTD –> TOWARD
- GNREVO –> GOVERN
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: