“TO AVOID HELPING CLEAN…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 24, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 24, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 24, 2025, were: NOJBA –> BANJO

TKIYT –> KITTY

DHLEUD –> HUDDLE

CURICS –> CIRCUS

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 24, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

TO AVOID HELPING CLEAN UP, THE MALLARD DECIDED TO – – –

Answer: O KT UD CU = DUCK OUT

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the mallard duck avoiding cleanup. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 23, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

ZNEFYR –> FRENZY

LORVTE –> REVOLT

DCICIA –> ACIDIC

SEOJLT –> JOSTLE

RBWOOR –> BORROW

TXFAIE –> FIXATE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: