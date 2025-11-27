“THEIR THANKSGIVING DINNER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 27, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 27, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 27, 2025, were: NLDBA –> BLAND

BTROO –> ROBOT

TULIDE –> DILUTE

GNULEP –> PLUNGE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 27, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THEIR THANKSGIVING DINNER INCLUDED A 20-POUND TURKEY WHICH WAS GOING TO BE – – –

Answer: BD BO LUE PG = GOBBLED UP

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the U.S. Mint debuting the Lincoln Penny. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 26, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

TRECS –> CREST

CIENW –> WINCE

DMSEOT –> MODEST

KRARDE –> DARKER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: