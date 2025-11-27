Home » Puzzles » “THEIR THANKSGIVING DINNER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 27, 2025)

"THEIR THANKSGIVING DINNER…" Today's Jumble Answers (November 27, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 27, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 27, 2025, were:
  • NLDBA –> BLAND
  • BTROO –> ROBOT
  • TULIDE –> DILUTE
  • GNULEP –> PLUNGE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 27, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THEIR THANKSGIVING DINNER INCLUDED A 20-POUND TURKEY WHICH WAS GOING TO BE – – –

Answer: BD BO LUE PG = GOBBLED UP

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the U.S. Mint debuting the Lincoln Penny. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 26, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TRECS –> CREST
  • CIENW –> WINCE
  • DMSEOT –> MODEST
  • KRARDE –> DARKER

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE U.S. MINT DEBUTED THE LINCOLN PENNY ON THE CENTENNIAL OF HIS BIRTH BECAUSE – – –

Answer:  CT INE MST DAE = IT MADE “CENTS”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

