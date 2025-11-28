“THE COMPANY COULDN’T…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 28, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 28, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 28, 2025, were: KLAFS –> FLASK

ESEGE –> GEESE

SBPIOH –> BISHOP

DSEUND –> SUDDEN

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 28, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE COMPANY COULDN’T MAKE A PROFIT SELLING ORIGAMI, SO THE – – –

Answer: FLS ESE BISO UDDN = BUSINESS FOLDED

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the origami company’s financial trouble. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 27, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NLDBA –> BLAND

BTROO –> ROBOT

TULIDE –> DILUTE

GNULEP –> PLUNGE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: