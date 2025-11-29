“THE DEER FAMILY MEMBER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 29, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 29, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 29, 2025, were: VTCEO –> COVET

MAFYO –> FOAMY

HWERSD –> SHREWD

WNDROA –> ONWARD

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 29, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE DEER FAMILY MEMBER HUNG OUT WITH HIS SMALLER COUSINS UNTIL HE – – –

Answer: OVT OAM SHE OAD = HAD TO “VA-MOOSE”

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams presented only slight resistance. The main set was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun that referenced the deer family member and his cousins. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the overall solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 28, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

KLAFS –> FLASK

ESEGE –> GEESE

SBPIOH –> BISHOP

DSEUND –> SUDDEN

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: