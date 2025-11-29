Home » Puzzles » “THE DEER FAMILY MEMBER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 29, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 29, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 29, 2025, were:
  • VTCEO –> COVET
  • MAFYO –> FOAMY
  • HWERSD –> SHREWD
  • WNDROA –> ONWARD

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 29, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE DEER FAMILY MEMBER HUNG OUT WITH HIS SMALLER COUSINS UNTIL HE – – –

Answer: OVT OAM SHE OAD = HAD TO “VA-MOOSE”

The individual word puzzles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams presented only slight resistance. The main set was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun that referenced the deer family member and his cousins. The final phrase delivered a great, witty payoff that elevated the overall solve. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 28, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • KLAFS –> FLASK
  • ESEGE –> GEESE
  • SBPIOH –> BISHOP
  • DSEUND –> SUDDEN

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE COMPANY COULDN’T MAKE A PROFIT SELLING ORIGAMI, SO THE – – –

Answer:  FLS ESE BISO UDDN = BUSINESS FOLDED

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

