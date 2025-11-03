“WHEN THEIR KIDS AND PETS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 3, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 3, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 3, 2025, were: MUHPT –> THUMP

NATIG –> GIANT

SEGDIT –> DIGEST

OLEFWL –> FELLOW

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 3, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THEIR KIDS AND PETS CRAWLED INTO BED WITH THEM, THEY WERE ABLE TO – – –

Answer: THP GI EST EL = SLEEP TIGHT

The individual word jumbles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly satisfying pun that perfectly captured the family scenario of a crowded bed. The final phrase delivered a great payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 2, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SOELNS –> LESSON

ACLENC –> CANCEL

DYLGLA –> GLADLY

EPXMTE –> EXEMPT

KEOSNP –> SPOKEN

RUJYIN –> INJURY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: TO GET THEIR CELLO-PLAYING DAUGHTER INTO JUILLIARD, THE RICH ALUMS – – –

Answer: LSS NEL GD EMT SPO IUR = PULLED SOME STRINGS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.