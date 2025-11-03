Home » Puzzles » “WHEN THEIR KIDS AND PETS…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 3, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 3, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 3, 2025, were:
  • MUHPT –> THUMP
  • NATIG –> GIANT
  • SEGDIT –> DIGEST
  • OLEFWL –> FELLOW

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 3, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THEIR KIDS AND PETS CRAWLED INTO BED WITH THEM, THEY WERE ABLE TO – – –

Answer: THP GI EST EL = SLEEP TIGHT

The individual word jumbles offered a quick, accessible challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams required only slight concentration. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly satisfying pun that perfectly captured the family scenario of a crowded bed. The final phrase delivered a great payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 2, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • SOELNS –> LESSON
  • ACLENC –> CANCEL
  • DYLGLA –> GLADLY
  • EPXMTE –> EXEMPT
  • KEOSNP –> SPOKEN
  • RUJYIN –> INJURY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: TO GET THEIR CELLO-PLAYING DAUGHTER INTO JUILLIARD, THE RICH ALUMS – – –

Answer:  LSS NEL GD EMT SPO IUR = PULLED SOME STRINGS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

