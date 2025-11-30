“THE AUTHOR WHO TOOK A…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 30, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 30, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 30, 2025, were: MRYUGP –> G RUMPY

ELPTLE –> PELLET

VERIEV –> REVIVE

OOLBGN –> OBLONG

TOSOEH –> SOOTHE

NTUECL –> LUCENT



Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 30, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE AUTHOR WHO TOOK A CHANCE ON A NEW GENRE THOUGHT IT WAS A – – –

Answer: PY PLT RIV ON OOE UNT = NOVEL OPPORTUNITY

The individual word puzzles presented a challenging set today, especially with the four six-letter jumbles. Anagrams like MRYUGP, VERIEV, and NTUECL required focused effort and multiple attempts to rearrange, making the main puzzle a demanding mental exercise. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally brilliant, featuring a highly appropriate and clever pun about the author trying a new literary genre. The final phrase delivered a very witty and satisfying conclusion. The combination of tough words and a great bonus riddle made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 29, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

VTCEO –> COVET

MAFYO –> FOAMY

HWERSD –> SHREWD

WNDROA –> ONWARD

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: