“THE AUTHOR WHO TOOK A…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 30, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 30, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 30, 2025, were:
  • MRYUGP –> GRUMPY
  • ELPTLE –> PELLET
  • VERIEV –> REVIVE
  • OOLBGN –> OBLONG
  • TOSOEH –> SOOTHE
  • NTUECL –> LUCENT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 30, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE AUTHOR WHO TOOK A CHANCE ON A NEW GENRE THOUGHT IT WAS A – – –

Answer: PY PLT RIV ON OOE UNT = NOVEL OPPORTUNITY

The individual word puzzles presented a challenging set today, especially with the four six-letter jumbles. Anagrams like MRYUGP, VERIEV, and NTUECL required focused effort and multiple attempts to rearrange, making the main puzzle a demanding mental exercise. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally brilliant, featuring a highly appropriate and clever pun about the author trying a new literary genre. The final phrase delivered a very witty and satisfying conclusion. The combination of tough words and a great bonus riddle made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 29, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • VTCEO –> COVET
  • MAFYO –> FOAMY
  • HWERSD –> SHREWD
  • WNDROA –> ONWARD

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE DEER FAMILY MEMBER HUNG OUT WITH HIS SMALLER COUSINS UNTIL HE – – –

Answer:  OVT OAM SHE OAD = HAD TO “VA-MOOSE”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

