“WHEN THEY OFFERED HER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 5, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 5, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 5, 2025, were: NUAAS –> SAUNA

SHKIW –> WHISK

MBTGIA –> GAMBIT

DCIPTE –> DEPICT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 5, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN THEY OFFERED HER DISCOUNTED ADVERTISING ON THE NEW BILLBOARD, SHE SAID – – –

Answer: UN IS GM EP = SIGN ME UP

The individual word puzzles presented a moderate, balanced challenge today; the five-letter jumbles were quick to solve, but the six-letter anagrams required a satisfying moment of focused rearrangement. The main puzzle was solid. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun about the discounted billboard advertising. The final phrase delivered a great payoff that elevated the overall solving experience. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 4, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

PLESL –> SPELL

LKUSL –> SKULL

TWREET –> WETTER

BEAOAM –> AMOEBA

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: