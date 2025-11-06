“WITH PHONES THAT HAVE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 6, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 6, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 6, 2025, were: TAAEB –> ABATE

NRTDE –> TREND

SODETM –> MODEST

SRTSES –> STRESS

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 6, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WITH PHONES THAT HAVE GPS MAPS, EVEN PEOPLE FROM OUT OF TOWN CAN BE – – –

Answer: AT TRE MET RSS = STREET SMART

The individual word jumbles were very accessible today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams offered only minimal resistance. The main puzzle provided a rapid and easy warm-up. However, the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and highly relevant pun about GPS and navigation. The final phrase was a satisfying and witty payoff that significantly elevated the overall solving experience. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 5, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NUAAS –> SAUNA

SHKIW –> WHISK

MBTGIA –> GAMBIT

DCIPTE –> DEPICT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: