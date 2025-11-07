Home » Puzzles » “THE METEOROLOGIST BOUGHT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 7, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 7, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 7, 2025, were:
  • SOLFS –> FLOSS
  • FGEAF –> GAFFE
  • NEDLAT –> DENTAL
  • VACRIA –> CAVIAR

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 7, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE METEOROLOGIST BOUGHT A NEW FISHING POLE – – –

Answer: OS GF NTA CIR = FOR CASTING

The individual word jumbles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams presented only slight resistance. The main set was a straightforward, fast warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun that connected the meteorologist’s job to his new fishing pole. The final phrase delivered a satisfying payoff that elevated the overall solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 6, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • TAAEB –> ABATE
  • NRTDE –> TREND
  • SODETM –> MODEST
  • SRTSES –> STRESS

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WITH PHONES THAT HAVE GPS MAPS, EVEN PEOPLE FROM OUT OF TOWN CAN BE – – –

Answer:  AT TRE MET RSS = STREET SMART

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

