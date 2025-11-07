“THE METEOROLOGIST BOUGHT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 7, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 7, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, November 7, 2025, were:
- SOLFS –> FLOSS
- FGEAF –> GAFFE
- NEDLAT –> DENTAL
- VACRIA –> CAVIAR
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 7, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
THE METEOROLOGIST BOUGHT A NEW FISHING POLE – – –
Answer: OS GF NTA CIR = FOR CASTING
The individual word jumbles offered a quick, light challenge today; the five-letter words were solved immediately, and the two six-letter anagrams presented only slight resistance. The main set was a straightforward, fast warm-up. The bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and perfectly fitting pun that connected the meteorologist’s job to his new fishing pole. The final phrase delivered a satisfying payoff that elevated the overall solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 6, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- TAAEB –> ABATE
- NRTDE –> TREND
- SODETM –> MODEST
- SRTSES –> STRESS
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: