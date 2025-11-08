“WHEN IT CAME TO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 8, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for November 8, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, November 8, 2025, were: OSMEU –> MOUSE

RAEPO –> OPERA

GUEOHN –> ENOUGH

SGPSIO –> GOSSIP

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for November 8, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN IT CAME TO BEING A LEAD SINGER, DIANA ROSS WAS – – –

Answer: ME R EU SP = SUPREME

Today’s puzzle offered a satisfyingly mixed bag of words. A couple of those four-letter scrambles felt almost too familiar, allowing for a quick “got it!” moment to build confidence. However, the six-letter words definitely required a moment of focus a good pencil-tapping challenge before the correct arrangement became clear. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (November 7, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SOLFS –> FLOSS

FGEAF –> GAFFE

NEDLAT –> DENTAL

VACRIA –> CAVIAR

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

THE METEOROLOGIST BOUGHT A NEW FISHING POLE – – –

Answer: OS GF NTA CIR = FOR CASTING

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.