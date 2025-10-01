“THE AFRICAN FELINES…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 1, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 1, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 1, 2025, were: SUHLS –> SLUSH

ROPDU –> PROUD

NWRIEN –> WINNER

GAORND –> DRAGON

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 1, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

Hint: THE AFRICAN FELINES WERE EXHAUSTED AFTER A LONG DAY AND WERE JUST – – –

Answer: LU OD INN RAO –> “LION” AROUND

The words provided a solid test of letter-rearranging skills. The cartoon puzzle was especially clever, using the clue about African felines as a hint for a very satisfying and punny phrase about exhaustion. It was a great day of solving! I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (September 30, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

LOCTU –> CLOUT

BIADE –> ABIDE

FYRDAT –> DRAFTY

CATTHA –> ATTACH

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE TAXI ENDED UP WITH LOTS OF SMALL DINGS AFTER MOTHER NATURE – –

Answer: CL BIE DA AAH –> HAILED A CAB

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.