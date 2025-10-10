“WHEN IT CAME TO WHETHER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 10, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 10, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 10, 2025, were: BTYBA –> TABBY

DTIAM –> ADMIT

MHIOYL –> HOMILY

ETDFAE –> DEFEAT

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 10, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN IT CAME TO WHETHER WORMS OR LURES ATTRACT MORE FISH, IT WAS – – –

Answer: ABB DT IL EEA –> “DE-BAIT-ABLE”

The individual word puzzles were surprisingly easy today, offering very little resistance; the five-letter jumbles were instant solves, and the six-letter anagrams quickly followed suit, making for a very rapid warm-up. However, the bonus cartoon puzzle was quite clever, as the clue and the jumbled letters for the final answer created a fun, punny response that required correctly identifying the component parts of the phrase. It was a classic Jumble pun that salvaged the difficulty of the day. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 9, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

RAQTU –> QUART

TNNHI –> NINTH

CRENWH –> WRENCH

LUENFG –> ENGULF

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE OVERHEATED JOGGER WAS VERY HAPPY TO COME ACROSS SOME – – –

Answer: ART NIN WRN EGU –> RUNNING WATER

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.