“WHEN IT CAME TO BUILDING…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 11, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 11, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 11, 2025, were: NRTKU –> TRUNK

CIPYS –> SPICY

CFTROA –> FACTOR

SLPEIV –> PELVIS

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 11, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

WHEN IT CAME TO BUILDING THEIR NEW STAIRCASE, GETTING PLANS DRAWN UP WAS THE – – –

Answer: TR SP FT EIS –> FIRST STEP

The individual word puzzles today offered a moderate challenge; the five-letter jumbles were quickly solvable, but the six-letter anagrams, CFTROA and SLPEIV, required a bit more concentration to unscramble, making them satisfying to solve. The bonus cartoon puzzle was particularly good, featuring a clever, highly relevant pun about building a staircase, which tied the visual clue perfectly to the “FIRST STEP” answer. The combination of a solid word challenge and a great bonus pun made for an excellent solving experience. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 10, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

BTYBA –> TABBY

DTIAM –> ADMIT

MHIOYL –> HOMILY

ETDFAE –> DEFEAT

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN IT CAME TO WHETHER WORMS OR LURES ATTRACT MORE FISH, IT WAS – – –

Answer: ABB DT IL EEA –> “DE-BAIT-ABLE”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.