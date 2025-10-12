“THE BIRD THAT SMASHED INTO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 12, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 12, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 12, 2025, were: SASLHP –> SPLASH

NPWEHE –> NEPHEW

OCNHOH –> HONCHO

NISAOC –> CASINO

REGEDE –> DEGREE

OWRELT –> TROWEL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 12, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE BIRD THAT SMASHED INTO THE VERY CLEAN WINDOW WAS OK. HE HAD A – – –

Answer: PSH EHE HNH AIO DG TRL –> HIGH “PANE” THRESHOLD

The word jumbles today were very tough, with four six-letter words that demanded serious unscrambling, making it one of the most difficult sets in a while. The bonus cartoon puzzle was equally excellent, delivering a fantastic, witty pun, “HIGH PANE THRESHOLD,” that perfectly capped off the scenario. The significant challenge from the main words, paired with a truly great bonus answer, made this a highly rewarding solve. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 11, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NRTKU –> TRUNK

CIPYS –> SPICY

CFTROA –> FACTOR

SLPEIV –> PELVIS

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: WHEN IT CAME TO BUILDING THEIR NEW STAIRCASE, GETTING PLANS DRAWN UP WAS THE – – –

Answer: TR SP FT EIS –> FIRST STEP

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.