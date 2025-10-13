“EVEN THOUGH IT WAS PLUGGED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 13, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 13, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 13, 2025, were: UDEFG –> FUDGE

NISYH –> SHINY

SLOCYT –> COSTLY

MRTYOS –> STORMY

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 13, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

EVEN THOUGH IT WAS PLUGGED IN, THE ELECTRIC GUITAR WITHOUT STRINGS WAS – – –

Answer: DE SH CL SOR –> “CHORD-LESS”

The four individual word puzzles offered a nice mix of difficulty today; while the five-letter words were quickly solvable, the six-letter anagrams required a satisfying moment of thought and rearranging. The bonus cartoon puzzle was very clever and effective, using the electric guitar clue to set up a perfectly fitting and punny final phrase that provided an excellent punchline. Overall, it was a solid, enjoyable solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 12, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

SASLHP –> SPLASH

NPWEHE –> NEPHEW

OCNHOH –> HONCHO

NISAOC –> CASINO

REGEDE –> DEGREE

OWRELT –> TROWEL

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE BIRD THAT SMASHED INTO THE VERY CLEAN WINDOW WAS OK. HE HAD A – – –

Answer: PSH EHE HNH AIO DG TRL –> HIGH “PANE” THRESHOLD

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.