“THE BASE RUNNER TRIED TO…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 14, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 14, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 14, 2025, were: GUGEO –> GOUGE

HIGET –> EIGHT

IDNALS –> ISLAND

LOLGBA –> GLOBAL

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 14, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE BASE RUNNER TRIED TO MAKE IT TO THIRD, BUT UNFORTUNATELY, THE SHORT STOP – – –

Answer: GOG EGT AND AL –> TAGGED ALONG

The set of individual word jumbles was moderately challenging today; the five-letter words were quick to crack, while the six-letter anagrams required a touch more focused effort to rearrange the common letters. The bonus cartoon puzzle was quite good, offering a fitting, baseball-themed pun that provided a satisfying and clever conclusion to the day’s solve. It was a well-rounded and enjoyable puzzle overall. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 13, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

UDEFG –> FUDGE

NISYH –> SHINY

SLOCYT –> COSTLY

MRTYOS –> STORMY

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: EVEN THOUGH IT WAS PLUGGED IN, THE ELECTRIC GUITAR WITHOUT STRINGS WAS – – –

Answer: DE SH CL SOR –> “CHORD-LESS”

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.