“GOING FISHING MADE IT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 15, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.
Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 15, 2025
The words in today’s puzzle, October 15, 2025, were:
- NAYON –> ANNOY
- CAKNK –> KNACK
- HSAMAT –> ASTHMA
- RACWOD –> COWARD
Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 15, 2025
The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:
GOING FISHING MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR THE TV REPORTER TO BECOME – – ––
Answer: NNO NA AHM CAR = AN ANCHORMAN
The individual word jumbles were moderately easy today, with the five-letter words being quick to solve and the six-letter anagrams offering only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up, but the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and satisfying pun about the TV reporter going fishing. The final phrase was a great payoff that successfully elevated the overall quality of the solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.
Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 14, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:
- GUGEO –> GOUGE
- HIGET –> EIGHT
- IDNALS –> ISLAND
- LOLGBA –> GLOBAL
The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:
Hint: THE BASE RUNNER TRIED TO MAKE IT TO THIRD, BUT UNFORTUNATELY, THE SHORT STOP – – –
Answer: GOG EGT AND AL –> TAGGED ALONG
How to Play Jumble
Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.
- The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
- The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
- Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.