“GOING FISHING MADE IT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 15, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 15, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 15, 2025, were: NAYON –> ANNOY

CAKNK –> KNACK

HSAMAT –> ASTHMA

RACWOD –> COWARD

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 15, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

GOING FISHING MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR THE TV REPORTER TO BECOME – – ––

Answer: NNO NA AHM CAR = AN ANCHORMAN

The individual word jumbles were moderately easy today, with the five-letter words being quick to solve and the six-letter anagrams offering only slight resistance. The main puzzle was a rapid warm-up, but the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a clever and satisfying pun about the TV reporter going fishing. The final phrase was a great payoff that successfully elevated the overall quality of the solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 14, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

GUGEO –> GOUGE

HIGET –> EIGHT

IDNALS –> ISLAND

LOLGBA –> GLOBAL

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE BASE RUNNER TRIED TO MAKE IT TO THIRD, BUT UNFORTUNATELY, THE SHORT STOP – – –

Answer: GOG EGT AND AL –> TAGGED ALONG

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.