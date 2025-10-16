“THE NEW AIRLINE…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 16, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

The words in today’s puzzle, October 16, 2025, were: WOHNS –> SHOWN

TGNAR –> GRANT

APHSIM –> MISHAP

DPDDEA –> PADDED

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 16, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE NEW AIRLINE OFFERING FIRST-CLASS SERVICE FOR EVERY PASSENGER HAD – – –

Answer: SHN GRT ISHA ADD = HIGH STANDARDS

The individual word puzzles today were quite accessible; the five-letter words were solved almost instantly, and the six-letter anagrams, while slightly longer, offered very little actual resistance. The entire main set was a rapid solve. However, the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, featuring a well-constructed and clever pun based on the airline clue. The final phrase was a satisfying, logical, and witty payoff that provided the day’s main highlight. I’d rate it a 3.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

NAYON –> ANNOY

CAKNK –> KNACK

HSAMAT –> ASTHMA

RACWOD –> COWARD

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: GOING FISHING MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR THE TV REPORTER TO BECOME – – –

Answer: NNO NA AHM CAR –> AN ANCHORMAN

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.