“HE WAS “THE KING” BUT…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 17, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 17, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 17, 2025, were: GVREE –> VERGE

LIHYL –> HILLY

WSARPL –> SPRAWL

MIESOP –> IMPOSE

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 17, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

HE WAS “THE KING” BUT SOME PARENTS GOT ALL SHOOK UP BY THE HIP THRUSTS OF – – –

Answer: VEE ILY SPRL PSE = “PELVIS” PRESLEY

The individual word jumbles presented a solid, quick challenge today; the five-letter words were readily identifiable, and the six-letter anagrams required just a moment or two of deliberate thought to unscramble. The main puzzle offered a good, quick mental exercise. The bonus cartoon puzzle was brilliant, delivering a fantastic, highly specific pun based on the clue about “The King’s” hip thrusts. The final phrase was a clever, humorous, and deeply satisfying payoff that was the highlight of the day’s solve. I’d rate it a 4 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 16, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

WOHNS –> SHOWN

TGNAR –> GRANT

APHSIM –> MISHAP

DPDDEA –> PADDED

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: THE NEW AIRLINE OFFERING FIRST-CLASS SERVICE FOR EVERY PASSENGER HAD – – –

Answer: SHN GRT ISHA ADD = HIGH STANDARDS

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.