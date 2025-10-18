Home » Puzzles » “THE SERVERS COULDN’T…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 18, 2025)

"THE SERVERS COULDN'T…" Today's Jumble Answers (October 18, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 18, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 18, 2025, were:
  • MIKPS –> SKIMP
  • GTLHI –> LIGHT
  • ONCNAN –> CANNON
  • NIDUWN –> UNWIND

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 18, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE SERVERS COULDN’T GET THE PANCAKES OUT FAST ENOUGH, AND ORDERS WERE – – –

Answer: SKP GT CAN UI = STACKING UP

The individual word puzzles presented a quick and accessible challenge today; both the five-letter and six-letter jumbles were solved with ease. The main puzzle was simple, but the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, setting up a scenario about restaurant servers that led to a clever and highly satisfying pun. The final phrase was a great payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 17, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

  • GVREE –> VERGE
  • LIHYL –> HILLY
  • WSARPL –> SPRAWL
  • MIESOP –> IMPOSE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: HE WAS “THE KING” BUT SOME PARENTS GOT ALL SHOOK UP BY THE HIP THRUSTS OF – – –

Answer:  VEE ILY SPRL PSE = “PELVIS” PRESLEY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.

  • The Words: You get four sets of scrambled letters, and your goal is to unscramble each set to form a single, common word.
  • The Bonus Puzzle: After solving the four individual words, you’ll use the letters from the circled spaces within those words to solve the final, longer bonus puzzle. A cartoon is also provided as a clue. The bonus puzzle often contains a pun or a play on words.
  • Color Clues: In the online version of the game, letters turn green to indicate they’re in the correct position, which can help guide you as you unscramble the words.

