“THE SERVERS COULDN’T…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 18, 2025)

Do you love a good word scramble? Jumble is the classic daily puzzle that challenges you to unscramble a set of mixed-up letters to form four words and a final bonus puzzle. If you enjoy testing your vocabulary and spotting patterns, Jumble is the perfect daily brain teaser for you. Here are the answers to today’s Jumble puzzle.

Today’s Jumble Daily Puzzle Answers for October 18, 2025

The words in today’s puzzle, October 18, 2025, were: MIKPS –> SKIMP

GTLHI –> LIGHT

ONCNAN –> CANNON

NIDUWN –> UNWIND

Today’s Jumble Bonus Answer for October 18, 2025

The bonus puzzle hint and answer for today is:

THE SERVERS COULDN’T GET THE PANCAKES OUT FAST ENOUGH, AND ORDERS WERE – – –

Answer: SKP GT CAN UI = STACKING UP

The individual word puzzles presented a quick and accessible challenge today; both the five-letter and six-letter jumbles were solved with ease. The main puzzle was simple, but the bonus cartoon puzzle was excellent, setting up a scenario about restaurant servers that led to a clever and highly satisfying pun. The final phrase was a great payoff that elevated the entire solve. I’d rate it a 3 out of 5.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Jumble Answers (October 17, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers to yesterday’s Jumble puzzle:

GVREE –> VERGE

LIHYL –> HILLY

WSARPL –> SPRAWL

MIESOP –> IMPOSE

The bonus puzzle solution for yesterday’s Jumble was:

Hint: HE WAS “THE KING” BUT SOME PARENTS GOT ALL SHOOK UP BY THE HIP THRUSTS OF – – –

Answer: VEE ILY SPRL PSE = “PELVIS” PRESLEY

How to Play Jumble

Jumble is a word puzzle game where you unscramble a series of letters to form words and solve a final puzzle.